/McLaren 570GT MSO XP Green Has Historic Color

McLaren Automotive might be a fairly new car maker, but they have a long and glorious history as a boutique manufacturer. And that is what they often tap into to make their new models look cooler and more interesting. This time the outcome is this McLaren 570GT MSO XP Green which features a paint work borrowed form a famous McLaren F1.

There are clues in the name of McLaren 570GT MSO XP Green as to the identity of the its benefactor. It’s the 1997 F1 XP GT ‘Longtail’ which had a special body work with extended aero pieces and deep bottle green paint finish. That color is now part of McLaren Special Operations unique special commission colors. It is now featured on six examples of the McLaren 570GT going on sale in UK, Germany and the Netherlands. This MSO treatment adds £21,000 to the final price of the vehicle, which itself depends on the options and trims.

So what do you get for that 21 grand? On the outside, and besides the special colors, McLaren 570GT MSO XP Green features Saddle Tan aero pin-striping edging the front aero blades, side skirts and rear diffuser. There is also Union Jack emblem finished in silver-grey and MSO Black exterior components. Inside, you get Saddle Tan leather upholstery with green leather inserts in the seats and green contrast stitching, as well as a dedication plaque mounted on the centre tunnel beneath the infotainment screen identifying each car as one of six in the Collection.

“Any McLaren is a very special vehicle, but we are also seeing an increasing number of buyers expressing a desire to personalise their cars with additional features and options as well as colour and trim choices outside of the core specification offered,” explained Jolyon Nash, McLaren Automotive Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing. “As well as making it possible for individual McLaren owners to have exactly the McLaren they want, McLaren Special Operations will continue to create limited-volume collections such as these six 570GT models in XP Green, to further extend customer choice.”

