/Official: Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package (2018)

Porsche came to this year’s IAA motor show with something rather interesting.If you want a 991 GT3 but hate its wing and PDK transmission, then this new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package is the car for you. It is wingless and manual.

And that, frankly, all there is to it with this optional package for the GT3. 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package comes with an adaptive rear spoiler similar to that of the 911 Carrera and a six-speed manual gearbox only. It also has a 500 horsepower and 339 lb.-ft. of torque four-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine. So, you know, it is not going to be hard justifying the $143,600 price tag, which is what one of these costs.

The naming of Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package harks back to the 911s of the yesteryear. But the car itself extremely modern. In fact, the Touring is basically a watered-down, discounted 911 R. It even looks kind of like that car, what with the simple engine cover and discreet aero kit. All it lacks to become an R doppelganger is a pair of stripes.

Among the highlights of the GT3 Touring Package there is the 20 inch center-lock wheels, rear decklid grille with “GT3 touring” logo, side window surrounds, Sport Exhaust tailpipes, and headlight washer in silver, and Exterior in Black option. You also get shift lever, door panel armrests, center console storage compartment lid and interior door handles are upholstered in smooth-finish leather and black brushed aluminum trim. Also, in addition to Porsche Communication Management (PCM), including an online navigation module with real-time traffic information, every 911 GT3 model includes as standard equipment the Connect Plus module and the Porsche Track Precision app.

