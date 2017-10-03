/2017 SEMA Preview: Rockstar Moab Extreme Concept Santa Fe

Ever since Hyundai graduated from a second-rate Korean car maker to a first-rate global conglomerate they’ve had a strong presence at SEMA shows every year. By the looks of thing this year’s going to be no exception. They just released the first image of one of their top SEMA cars for the 2017 show, the Rockstar Moab Extreme Concept base don Santa Fe Sport.

So with this one Hyundai seems to have taken a leaf out of Jeep’s book. As the name suggests, Rockstar Moab Extreme Concept is designed to withstand the ultimate demands of extreme off-roading in Moab, Utah. That explains the 17 inch off road wheels and chunky tires, the jacked-up suspension, and the skid plates that surrounds the car like some sort of armour treating for off-roading. As is the case with such tuner cars though, modifications go way deeper than just chassis and wheels. This Sana fe also features a heavily upgraded engine, drivetrain accessories, custom interior with all sorts of connectivity and entertainer system,sport exhaust system,and…

“The Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Concept was specifically designed to withstand the extraordinary demands of Moab off-road terrain,” said Nic Ashby, Rockstar Marketing. “Leveraging the outstanding Santa Fe Sport platform and powertrain, we definitely pushed its capabilities to new limits to conquer the pinnacle of challenges at Moab.”

Rockstar Moab Extreme Concept Santa Fe Detailed Specs:

R1 Concepts, 6-piston front and 4-piston rear big brake kit

KING, Coil-over Suspension and 2.5" Internal Bypass shocks with reservoirs

KMC 17-inch Machete off-road bead-lock wheels

Mickey Thompson 35×12.50R17 Baja MTZ off-road tires

HID Projectors OEM upgraded headlights and taillights

Mishimoto Intercooler, Downpipe, Rockstar Energy Catch Can, Coolant Overflow Reservoir

Yukon Gear and Axle Drive train Accessories

AEM Intake

KICKER audio sound system

Roadwire custom leather interior

Odyssey battery Dry Cell

Rockstar Performance Garage Skid plates, Bumpers with Warn® winch & Factor 55 Link

Rockstar Performance Garage Custom roof rack with Bulldog LED lighting

sPOD, Bantam 12v source

Heatshield Products heat protection

MagnaFlow exhaust

Scosche Magic Mounts, Bluetooth Speakers and Lifestyle Accessories

Nitrous Express wet system

Bulletliner Bedliner protection

Casacadia Tents

Tintman, Thermal Heat protection

Powertank Portable Tank for refilling tires on the trail

