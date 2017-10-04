/2018 Acura ILX Launches with New Special Edition Trim

If you are looking to buy a new sports sedan in America you may want to hold on a few days and check out the new 2018 Acura ILX. Arriving shortly at dealerships nationwide, the new ILX comes with sporty looks and features, and a wide range of trim levels to choose from including a new Special Edition.

Powering the 2018 Acura ILX in all trims is a 2.4-liter direct-injected DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder with 200 horsepower and 180 lb.-ft. peak torque. Connected to a Sequential SportShift 8-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), this engine returns EPA fuel economy rating of 25 mpg city/35 highway/29 combined which is pretty good considering the output. The ILX also looks refreshingly aggressive fora family car and that ought to justify the pricing to some extent, which kicks off at $28,100.

Acura ILX Special Edition starts at $28,900 but offers a lot of extras on top of the base model. Besides the A-Spec features, this version also gets Acura JewelEye LED headlights, an 8-way power driver’s seat, multi-view rearview camera, auto on/off headlights, one-touch power moonroof, Bluetooth HandsFree Link, 5-inch Multi-View Display, keyless smart entry with push-button start, security system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The A-Spec treatment for the 2018 ILX itself includes such goodies as side sill garnishes, a decklid spoiler, front fog lights, 18-inch 10-spoke machined alloy wheels, and exterior A-Spec badging. Inside, you get Premium Black interior color scheme including a black headliner, perforated black Lux Suede seat inserts, red instrument illumination, exclusive gray interior stitching and aluminum brake and throttle pedals.

2018 ILX Pricing:

Trim MSRP ILX $28,100 ILX Special Edition $28,900 ILX AcuraWatch™ Plus $29,400 ILX Premium $30,100 ILX Premium A-Spec $32,100 ILX Tech Plus $33,100 ILX Tech Plus A-Spec $35,100

