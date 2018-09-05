/2019 Acura ILX Is Slightly Better Than the Previous One

Today the refreshed and upgraded 2019 Acura ILX was unveiled ahead of its market launch in October. The sporty sedan does feature some nice upgrades, but if you have already bought a 2018 ILX, you’re fine. You don’t need to upgrade.

That is unless you care about small stuff, such as a revised Diamond Pentagon Grille, an all-new decklid, fascia, LED taillights and lower diffuser at the back, and new 17-inch split-5 spoke wheels. Inside the cabin you get reshaped sport seats, front and rear, with available high-contrast piping and stitching, silver dash trims, chrome inserts and a machine-finished push-button start. You may also want to upgrade for the new exterior colors: Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl.

2019 Acura ILX boasts AcuraWatch active safety and driver-assistive technology as standard. It also gets a dual-screen user interface with updated graphics, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The 2019 A-Spec variant, meanwhile, benefits from dark chrome trim for the front grille and lower fascia, LED fog lights, dark appearance for the headlights and taillights, and a gloss-black decklid spoiler, and 18 inch wheels. They also have contrast stitching and aluminum sport pedals. All models, however, are powered by the same 2.4-liter, 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC four-pot mated to an 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

