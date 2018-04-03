/2019 Acura TLX Pricing and Specs Announced

Acura is presenting this year a range of really good looking cars. One is the new RDX SUV which is still a few months away from market launch. But if you are in a hurry to get a bit of that action, you can now get the 2019 Acura TLX, a sporty sedan with top-notch features and quality and really handsome looks.

The unique design of the 2019 Acura TLX is instantly recognizable thanks to the aggressive front fascia garnished with dark chrome accents. If you really want to stand out, though, you need the A-Spec package which comes with more black stuff, including matte black window surrounds, a gloss-black decklid spoiler, “smoked” LED taillights,and 19-inch shark grey wheels. The TLX looks especially fine in white.

The highlights of the interior include bolstered front seats with high-contrast stitching and piping, red LED ambient light piping, red driver’s meter highlights, a black headliner and pillar treatment, brushed aluminum-look instrument panel garnish, and an exclusive, thick-rimmed steering wheel with A-Spec badging. As for the equipment, the basic kit includes such items as 10-way power driver’s seat, Smart Entry with push button start, dual-screen user interface, and Apple Car/Android Auto combo. AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies is standard on all trims.

Engine-wise, 2019 Acura TLX can be ordered with one of two available engines, including a 206-horsepower 2.4-liter i-VTEC engine mated to quick-shifting 8-speed dual clutch transmission, and a 290-horsepower 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic. The latter can be had with all-wheel-drive, while the former gets Acura Precision All-Wheel Steer.

2019 Acura TLX Pricing and EPA Data Model / Trim Transmission MSRP1 MSRP Including $965 Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating

City/Hwy/Combined TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl. 8DCT $33,000 $33,965 23 / 33 / 27 TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl. with Technology Package 8DCT $36,700 $37,665 23 / 33 / 27 TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl. A-Spec 8DCT $39,400 $40,365 23 / 32 / 26 TLX 3.5L V6 9AT $36,200 $37,165 20 / 31 / 24 TLX 3.5L V6 with Technology Package 9AT $40,100 $41,065 20 / 31 / 24 TLX 3.5L V6 A-Spec 9AT $42,800 $43,765 20 / 30 / 23 TLX 3.5L V6 with Advance Package 9AT $43,950 $44,915 20 / 31 / 24 TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD 9AT $38,200 $39,165 20 / 29 / 23 TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD with Technology Package 9AT $42,100 $43,065 20 / 29 / 23 TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD A-Spec 9AT $44,800 $45,765 20 / 29 / 23 TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD with Advance Package 9AT $45,950 $46,915 20 / 29 / 23

