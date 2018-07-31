/2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid – Pricing and Specs

Already the handsome and powerful Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is getting a new modelyear, updated with four new exterior color options and new interior wood treatment. The MSRP is about the same as last year, meaning you need at least 54 grand to get into one of these.

That’s $53,795 to be precise, including the destination charge. The 2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid has a 3.0-liter, i-VTEC V6 engine and three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive, roughly the same system used in the Acura NSX supercar. In the MDX it develops 321-peak horsepower and 289 lb.-ft. total peak torque, but it is not as economical as that three-motor setup would lead you to believe. The EPA rating for this car is 26 / 27 / 27.

Other technical highlights of the 2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid include 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT), 4-mode Integrated Dynamics System with SPORT+ mode, Active Damper System (ADS), Electric Servo Brake System, and AcuraWatch bundle of safety that includes pretty much every single safety feature you can imagine. And since we are talking about an Acura here, you can rest assured that the list of comfort and convenience features is also pretty long. As for the new colors, they include Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl and Canyon Bronze Metallic. For the interior, you get uthentic Desert Olive Ash wood highlights, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching, and matching wood center console trim for Advance Package models.

2019 MDX Sport Hybrid Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim MSRP1 MSRP

Including $995 Destination Charge EPA MDX Sport Hybrid (SH-AWD®)

with Technology Package $52,800 $53,795 26 / 27 / 27 MDX Sport Hybrid (SH-AWD®)

with Advance Package $59,550 $60,545 26 / 27 / 27

