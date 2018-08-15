/2019 Acura RDX Rated Top Safety Pick+ by IIHS

As if the new 2019 Acura RDX needed another feather in its cap, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has just announced its official safety rating, and they are good. They are in fact the highest rating the institute gives, the Top Safety Pick+ with “GOOD” in all crashworthiness tests.

A big part of the excellent performance of 2019 Acura RDX in crash tests is due to its standard AcuraWatch active safety technology and available good-rated headlights. Technology aside, the RDX also benefits from an advanced structural design with Acura’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, new high-strength steel door stiffener rings, and for the first time, eight airbags, including new driver and front-passenger knee airbags.

As for the AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assisitive technologies, the list includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, and Road Departure Mitigation. All this put together means the 2019 Acur aRDX earns good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and an acceptable or good rating in the passenger. And that is how you get a Top Safety Pick+ rating from IIHS.

“The 2019 Acura RDX offers the highest level of standard safety and driver-assistance features in its class, so earning class-leading safety ratings is a strong proof point of the technology and design innovation we’re bringing to the game,” said Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president & general manager.

