/2019 Acura RDX Production Commences at Ohio Plant

If you were one of the people charmed by the sheer sexiness of the 2019 Acura RDX when you saw it at the Detroit Auto Show, we have good news. The sporty SUV is now full production swing at the car maker’s East Liberty plant in Ohio, meaning that pretty soon we will be seeing it on the streets.

The Ohio plant, where five of the six models in Acura’a current lineup are produced, has undergone a $54 million upgrade for the production of the 2019 Acura RDX and other new models built around Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance brand direction. It has got a new roller hemming process which makes possible the ultra-wide panoramic moonroof of the RDX. It has also added high-performance structural adhesives for enhanced body rigidity, and a new multi-layer paint system.

2019 Acura RDX is a world class product. The SUV features turbocharged 2.0-liter, VTEC engine with 272 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission (10AT). The setup is backed by Acura Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), ensuring excellent traction on any surface and superb acceleration. The really cool thing about the RDX, though, is the design of the car which is refreshingly different from anything else in this class.

“This new RDX defines the future of Acura, and our Ohio team did an incredible job preparing this first in a new generation of Acura vehicles for our customers,” said Jim Hefner, plant manager at the East Liberty Auto Plant. “Paired with a new Ohio-made 2.0-liter Turbo engine, an all-new platform and a host of new technologies, the 2019 RDX sets a new high bar for style, performance and sophistication in a compact luxury SUV.”

