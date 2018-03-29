/2019 Acura RDX Is Handsome, Dynamic, High-Tech

Acura gave us a nice surprise at this year’s New York Auto Show with the debut of their new sporty SUV. In a world where all cars are starting to look the same, the 2019 Acura RDX comes with refreshingly unique looks. But the good news is, the uniqueness has not been achieved at the cost of beauty.

In short then, 2019 Acura RDX is one of the best looking cars we’ve ever seen in this class. The main features contributing to this include the sharp lines of the body that give the whole thing a dynamic look, the bejeweled headlights, Diamond Pentagon Grille, NSX-inspired air intakes, and the low roof. But if you still feel this might not be sporty enough, there is also a A-Spec trim level featuring larger wheels, gloss black accents and unique interior treatment including an available two-tone red and black interior.

2019 Acura RDX is sort of like a SUV version of the NSX sports car. Powering the car is a 2.0-liter turbo VTEC engine with 272 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. Granted, despite all the fancy titles this system may not be the last word in offroad capabilities, but it does give the RDX good dynamism on the road. You can think of this car as the alternative to the super expensive Range Rover Velar, both in terms of design and performance.

Usually when something is handsome and dynamic, it is pretty awful in terms of practicality. That is not the case with the 2019 RDX though. The SUV offers plenty of space inside the cabin for people and cargo. And it comes with a long list of standard and available features to cater for every need. A panoramic moonroof is standard on all trims, as is a Touchpad Interface with a 10.2 inch display. head-up display, voice recognition, Acura ELS Studio 3D premium audio, and Milano leather as well as Ultraseude, brushed aluminum, stainless steel, open pore Olive Ash wood trim are among the other highlights.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]