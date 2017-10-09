/Bisimoto HyperEconiq Ioniq Gets Ready for SEMA 2017

Hyundai continues previewing their 2017 SEMA show lineup with intriguing renderings. The next one is this Bisimoto HyperEconiq Ioniq, a very unique take on the Hyundai Ioniq which proves going green does not have to be dull. What Bisimoto has done here is trying to make the Ioniq cooler, enjoyable and more desirable.

Whether this is something the typical Ioniq buyer would like or be willing to try remains to be seen, just as the it is not clear if tuning enthusiasts would go for something like the Ioniq in the first place. That puts a fairly big question mark above the Bisimoto HyperEconiq Ioniq and the point it is trying to make. But in any case, the achievement, as far as tuning and the whole aftermarket thing goes, is rather brilliant.

Bisimoto HyperEconiq Ioniq features a number of performance-enhancing additions which, remarkably, have no negative effect on the fuel economy of the car. There is NGK spark plugs, modified electronics, and custom exhaust system. Although Bisimoto has not revealed how many horses these mods result in gaining, they are quick to mention the fuel economy which stands at 80 mpg. Being a SEMA car, the HyperEconiq also gets a fancy aero kit, extravagant interior mods, and expensive wheels. You will find a full list of modifications and aftermakret parts below.

Bisimoto HyperEconiq Ioniq Specs:

Bisimoto pulse-chamber exhaust system for enhanced volumetric efficiency

Racepak OBD-monitoring electronics with interactive OBD cluster

Bespoke eco low-friction PurOl Elite Synthetic Oil (0W20)

Low-rolling resistance, high-silica tires

ARP wheel studs

Buddy Club aluminum brake calipers

Recaro Pole Position racing seats

Carbon Revolution 19″ x 5.0″ CR-9 one-piece carbon-fiber wheels

First one-piece OEM application

Bisimoto Dream Aero kit (front splitter, TA wing, side splitters, rear wheel covers)

Progress Performance coilover suspension

Minimized ground clearance

Optimized alignment settings

Enhanced e-generators

NGK spark plugs

Optimized inertial supercharging during valvetrain overlap

Combined fuel economy well over 80 mpg (83 Bisimoto-tests)

Concept initial render by Matko Graphics

