/Lexus LC Structural Blue Edition Has a Shimmering Shade

When Italian car makers release a special edition they usually name it something emotional or provocative like SuperVeloce. The Germans usually go for something moody, like Night Edition. As for the Japanese, well, they have a less romantic approach to the whole thing. This is the latest special edition to come out of Japan, and it’s called Lexus LC Structural Blue Edition.

They call this color Structural because they have come up with a new technology that can produce a finish that is deeper, more lustrous than anything you have ever seen. In other words, Lexus LC Structural Blue Edition features a blue that is more blue than any other blue in the world. It is the bluest.

Inspired by the Morpho butterfly and produced in very limited numbers, the Lexus LC Structural Blue Edition features a seven-layer paint job. The color has a production process taking 8 months, including 12 production steps and 20 quality inspection. Conventional pigment paints reflect less than 50 per cent of incoming light as a visible blue colour, but with Structural Blue the level is nearly 100 per cent. In total, 300g pigment with 300 billion pigment flakes are used for one LC. The message here is, you better not scratch this paint or Lexus will be pretty mad at you.

Apart from the awesome color, Lexus LC Structural Blue Edition also gets exclusive 21 inch rims, carbon fibre scuff plates, and an interior finished in Breezy Blue with a mid-blue semi-aniline leather for the upper door trims, steering wheel, instrument panel and centre armrest with contrasting white fine leather seat upholstery and vivid orange for the shift lever surround and the draped Alcantara door panels. Available as V8 LC 500 and LC 500h, this special edition also comes equipped with Climate Concierge, Lexus Premium Navigation, Lexus Safety System + and 12-speaker Pioneer sound system.

