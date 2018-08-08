/2019 Lexus ES MSRP Announced – Priced from $39,500

The handsome new Lexus ES has received its official pricing and EPA ratings, and as you would expect they are both additional reason to consider this Japanese-American babe as your next sedan. The 2019 Lexus ES MSRP starts from $39,500, which is a mere $550 dearer than the outgoing, a lot less pretty model.

That said, the new ES has a $1,025 fee for delivery, processing and handling. This, after all, is a Lexus and not a Toyota. At any rate, the aforementioned 2019 Lexus ES MSRP is for the base ES 350 model with a powerful and smooth 3.5-liter V6 developing 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque and mated to an eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission. There is also the ES 300h hybrid, which starts at $41,310, has only 215 horsepower, but returns 43 mpg city, 45 mpg highway and 44 mpg combined.

We would go for the ES 350, especially since that is the only model that can be specified as a F Sport. Priced from $44,035, the F Sport ES comes such goodies at retuned suspension, 19-inch wheels and tires and unique aluminum interior trim. But it doesn’t matter which trim you choose, the 2019 ES comes with excellent exterior design and really superb interior with top-notch material and features.

Speaking of features, 2019 Lexus ES comes with Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 as standard equipment, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa, in addition to all the usual comfort and convenience equipment you expect from a luxury executive sedan. There are also some really nice extras to choose from, including high-end audio systems.

