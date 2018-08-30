/Enhanced 2019 Lexus RC Coupe Set for Paris Debut

If you have been thinking about buying a Lexus RC we strongly recommend you hold on a bit longer. There is a new 2019 Lexus RC Coupe coming towards the end of this year, and even though it doesn’t feature any radical changes, there are some nice improvements that make it a better car than the existing model.

Set for debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October and to go on sale shortly after that, the 2019 Lexus RC Coupe boasts subtle improvements to the styling as well as interior, and it benefits from enhancements to the aerodynamics, tyres and suspension, engine response and steering feel. All in all, the new model is sharper than the outgoing version. That is a welcome change seeing as the current RC is a biton the lazy side when it comes to handling.

You would be hard-pressed to point out the changes in the styling of 2019 Lexus RC Coupe, but the car does get revised bumpers with new corners on the front and new ducts out back. The L-shape lights are also more prominent, and you get new colors to choose from, including Flare Yellow and Sky Blue. As before there is a F Sport model you can get, a new highlight of which is aggressively designed 19-inch alloy wheels, inspired by those used by the LS and LC luxury flagship sedan and coupe.

The interior is of an even higher quality in the 2019 RC, with new brushed surfaces, revised knee pads and palm rests with stitching,new analogue clock borrowed from the LC, and optional real aluminum Naguri and Brushed Metal for the F Sport version. The 2.0 liter engine is also improved and made more responsive to go with the new 19 inch wheels and fine-tuned suspension, resulting in an overall better driving experience.

