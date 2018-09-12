/US-Spec 2019 Lexus UX MSRP Confirmed

The smallest member of Lexus SUV family is getting ready for its launch in the American market. On this occasion the company confirmed the specs and MSRP of the urban crossover. 2019 Lexus UX starts from $32,000 for UX 200, while UX 250h hybrid costs another two grand on top of that.

And there is a $1,025 destination charge on both models. Built on the new Global Architecture Compact (GA-C) platform, the 2019 Lexus UX is a light and agile crossover for the urban jungle. The front wheel drive UX 200 has a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine with a 10-speed CVT. UX 250h is an all-wheel-drive with a high-efficiency gas engine and a fourth-generation hybrid drive system. The former is good for 170 hp and 151 lb-ft. The latter makes 175 hp combined output.

Being a trendy urban car, the 2019 Lexus UX has some interesting color choices. There are Cadmium Orange and Nori Green for the standard version, and Ultra White and Ultra Sonic Blue Mica 2.0 for the F Sport variant. Speaking of F Sport, this model comes with sport bumpers, unique grille, chrome moldings, jet black trim, revised rear bumper, plus sport seats and aluminum pedals. Apple CarPlay, Lexus Enform, voice recognition and premium sound system are among the main equipment highlights.

“The Lexus UX is designed for the modern urban explorer seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on luxury driving,” said Chika Kako, executive vice president of Lexus International and chief engineer of the UX. “We designed the UX to appeal to young buyers who seek not only what is new and exciting, but what is also relevant to their lifestyles.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]