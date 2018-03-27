/American-Spec 2019 Lexus UX Detailed Ahead of NY Debut

The all-new 2019 Lexus UX, which the Europeans met at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, is now ready for its American debut at the New York Auto Show. The tiny crossover will hit the U.S. in two UX 200 and UX 250h hybrid variants, offering a cool, sexy, and efficient package.

The Lexus UX 200 is a front-wheel drive version with a 2.0 liter petrol engine developing 168 horsepower. It comes with a new Direct Shift-CVT which promises to smooth and efficient. Speaking of which, the 200 returns 33 mpg. The 2019 UX 250h, meanwhile, mixes a more economical version of that 2.0 liter with an electric motor for a total output of 176 horsepower and 38 mpg. The hybrid system also makes this one all-wheel-drive with an eAWD system.

2019 Lexus UX also boasts the latest connectivity technologies, including Amazon Alexa integration, and Apple CarPlay phone functionality. Same goes for safety, with standard features such as Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Road Sign Assist and a Pre-Collision System. The new UX will go on sale across America in December 2018. Pricing will be announced closer to launch.

“The first-ever Lexus UX is designed for the modern urban explorer seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on luxury driving,” said Chika Kako, executive vice president of Lexus International and chief engineer of the UX. “We designed the UX to appeal to buyers in their 30s who seek not only what is new and exciting, but what is also relevant to their lifestyles.”

