/2019 Lexus LC Yellow Edition Brings to Mind the LFA

At this year’s Paris Motor Show Lexus will reveal a new edition of the LC Coupe with special paint and features. And although it is not intended to be, the Lexus LC Yellow Edition looks to us like an homage to the mighty LFA supercar. That car, too, looked its best in yellow.

The main highlight of the 2019 Lexus LC Yellow Edition is, of course, the Flare Yellow paint work and it does make the lustful curves of the coupe body to look more enticing. The yellow theme continues inside with warm yellow Alcantara accents complementing the black door panels, and yellow contrast stitching details on the white leather seats, instrument panel, steering wheel and center console arm rest.

As you would expect, the special Lexus LC Yellow Edition is also packed with exclusive features, such as head-up display, an Alcantara headlining and 10-way power adjustment for the front seats in semi-aniline leather, 21-inch forged alloy wheels and a roof and active rear spoiler in carbon fiber. The car also benefits from the Sport+ specification, with Lexus Dynamic Handling and Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS) with four-wheel steering and a Torsen limited-slip differential.

All of that means you can make the most of the LC’s two amazing powertrains, including a 477-hp naturally aspirated V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission and the 500h’s Multi Stage Hybrid System.

