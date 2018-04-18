/2019 Lexus ES Previewed, Looks Like a Mini LS

The Beijing Auto Show, which is due at the end of this month, will see the debut of a car every relatively successful teacher and office manager has been waiting for. It’s the new 2019 Lexus ES, finally accepted among the ranks of the car maker’s luxury models as evidenced by its design.

The previous versions of the ES were all distinctly different than their sibling, IS, GS and LS, boasting decidedly less premium design features. It was as though the ES was not worthy of the brand’s corporate look. That does not seem to be the case with the 2019 Lexus ES. This one seems to be a smaller version of the top dog LS luxury saloon. In fact, you could easily mistake this car for a LS looking at its face. It has the same sort of weird by interesting headlights with unique LEDs, and the spindle grille is just as massive as on the range-topping model. This will go a long way to make the popular sedan even more of a hit. But we can’t imagine LS owners would be too happy with it!

Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]