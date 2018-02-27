/2019 Lexus UX Crossover Previewed Ahead of Geneva Debut

With only a few days left to go until the 2018 Geneva Motor Show opens its doors to the public, car makers are previewing their major debuts left and right. This time we are bringing to you one of the more important Geneva debuts, the all-new 2019 Lexus UX which as a compact crossover is a strategic product for the Japanese company.

Shown here in F Sport guise, Lexus UX boasts a face that is remarkably upmarket, at least by the standards we are used to in this segment. This car will go up against the likes of BMW X2, so premium looks are a huge plus. The UX looks exactly what it is, which is a baby NX. The major highlights include the now traditional spindle grille, massive cladding around the fenders which could be a little slimmer to be honest, unique headlights, and NX-like curves around the hips.

Pretty much the same goes for the interior. Lexus UX features a highly focused driver’s cockpit, a wide and inviting passenger space, relative to its size. As you would expect, the quality and craftsmanship are top notch, and there are every conceivable connectivity and convenience you can think of for a car of this class. The engine lineup and drivetrain options have still not been revealed, but you can expect a range of small but potent turbo motors, a hybrid variant possibly, and optional four-wheel-drive.

