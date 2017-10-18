/McLaren Ultimate Series Road Car Confirmed

Before we get to see the highly-anticipated BP23 Hyper-GT, McLaren is going to gives an extreme road car. This is the successor to the P1, the modern-day F1, the hypercar with the central driving position. It is a McLaren Ultimate Series road car set to be the “most extreme, track-concentrated road car McLaren has yet designed.”

That is certainly mouth-watering, even though the “track-concentrated” part means it is going to be a highly focused car. And the reason that is not such a good news is such hypercars often sacrifice style and comfort and other good, yummy things in pursuit of speed. To be honest we have enough fast cars out there. We would rather see something that is breathtakingly beautiful, or exquisitely-built, or technologically mind-blowing – you know, something like Koenigsegg Regera.

But McLaren only known howto build fast cars and they do it very well indeed. The new McLaren Ultimate Series, which will be released ahead of BP23 hyper track car in early 2018, is going to be hardcore. McLaren is already admitting “daily usability is being sacrificed to give the most intensive driver experience around a circuit.” But they also describe its design as brutal, so although it may not be a good road car, at least it’ll be awesome to look at. So far we only have the design of the triple exhaust pipes to admire about it.

As with the BP23, this Ultimate Series model will be produced in very limited numbers and boast a wince-inducing price tag. The name and technical specification of the new McLaren will be revealed over the coming months.

