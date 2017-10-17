/SEMA 2017: BTR Edition Hyundai Elantra Sport

The gradual reveal of Hyundai’s 2017 SEMA show vehicles continues with this, the BTR Edition Hyundai Elantra Sport. Shown here in all its orange glory, this car proves that even something as affordable, uninspiring, and dull as the Elantra can be made SEMA-worthy… you know, as long as you have a team of tuning experts and thousands of dollars to spare.

At any rate, The BTR Edition Hyundai Elantra Sport is created by Blood Type Racing. The firm has added to the family car’s benign blend of practicality and economy a heavy dose of naughtiness. Among the main highlights of the treatment they have given this beat there is the methanol injection, intake, exhaust and intercooler technologies, tuned suspension and full aero kit. We are particularity taken by the quasi-Liberty Walk wheel arches which must have been an afterthought. The aero kit, too, seems a bit exaggerated. Although, with what they have done to the engine it could very well be an apt addition.

BTR Edition Hyundai Elantra Sport Specs:

· Torcon CAI intake and Pierce Motorsports exhaust system

· Engine management custom ECU Tuning by BTR

· Devil’s Own water/methanol injection system

· Re-stitched OEM-style sport interior

· Diamond-stitched floor mats

· SoCalGarageWorks carbon-fiber steering wheel

· SSR GTX01 19 x 9.5 +35 wheels

· Toyo T1 Sport tires

· HSD coilover suspension

· Pierce Motorsports sway bars, strut tower brace and chassis brace

· Fella Big Brake kit

· Diode Dynamics custom headlights and LED interior lighting

· Aerotek custom front, side and rear track-ready lip kit

· APR GTC-200 GT wing

· AutoArt body and paint work

· BASF Glasurit Arancio Borealis paint

· BTR custom Trunk Track Tool Set and custom full-size spare tire

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]