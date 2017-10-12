/SEMA 2017: Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing

Ford’s lineup for this year’s SEMA tuning show in Las Vegas includes a number of heavily tricked-out Focus models. One of the hottest of that bunch is this 2017 Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing, which besides all the usual mods inside and out comes with a built-in drone. You know the thing is dope when it has its own drone.
The drone on Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing takes off from a helipad on the car’s roof where it’s housed. But don’t try to fly the drone while on the move because this Focus is fast and the flying toy may not be able to keep up. The BTR Focus features a full turbo kit on EcoBoost engine plus high performance parts such as Ford Performance exhaust system. Visually, the car features a midnight purple paint job on a wide body kit with complemented with a custom interior garnished with lots Ford Performance accessories.
Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing Specs:
Base Vehicle
- 2017 Ford Focus ST
- 0L I4 EcoBoost engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
Powertrain
- FullRace turbo kit
- Borg Warner EFI 7163 turbo
- Ford Performance exhaust*
- Ford Performance short throw shifter**
- Mishimoto:
- Radiator
- Coolant reservoir
- Hoonigan oil cap
- Intercooler
- COBB Tuning Accessport Tuner/ tuned by Blood Type Racing
Chassis
- Airlift Performance air suspension
- Wilwood big brake kit
- Pierce Motorsports underbody brace
Wheels & Tires
- B-Forged Performance 768SL (19”x9.5”) wheels in brushed smoke gloss
- Toyo Tires T1 Sports (245/35/19) tires
Exterior
- Ford Accessories locking fuel plug*
- SoCal Garage Works wide body fender flares
- Rally Innovations splitter kit
- Rally Innovations rear hatch wing
- BASF Midnight Purple III paint
- AutoArt Glenview body and paint
- AutoArt Glenview custom HeliPad
- Thule roof rack system*
- Diode Dynamics head lights
Interior
- Ford Accessories all weather floor mats*
- Ford Accessories illuminated door sill plates*
- Sabelt GT621L carbon fiber racing seats
- Sabelt 4 Point racing harnesses
- Autopower roll bar with harness bar
- BTR custom rear storage compartment for camera and drone
- SoCal Garage Works carbon fiber steering wheel
