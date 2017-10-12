/SEMA 2017: Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing

Ford’s lineup for this year’s SEMA tuning show in Las Vegas includes a number of heavily tricked-out Focus models. One of the hottest of that bunch is this 2017 Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing, which besides all the usual mods inside and out comes with a built-in drone. You know the thing is dope when it has its own drone.

The drone on Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing takes off from a helipad on the car’s roof where it’s housed. But don’t try to fly the drone while on the move because this Focus is fast and the flying toy may not be able to keep up. The BTR Focus features a full turbo kit on EcoBoost engine plus high performance parts such as Ford Performance exhaust system. Visually, the car features a midnight purple paint job on a wide body kit with complemented with a custom interior garnished with lots Ford Performance accessories.

Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing Specs:

Base Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus ST

0L I4 EcoBoost engine

6-speed manual transmission

Powertrain

FullRace turbo kit

Borg Warner EFI 7163 turbo

Ford Performance exhaust*

Ford Performance short throw shifter**

Mishimoto: Radiator Coolant reservoir Hoonigan oil cap Intercooler

COBB Tuning Accessport Tuner/ tuned by Blood Type Racing

Chassis

Airlift Performance air suspension

Wilwood big brake kit

Pierce Motorsports underbody brace

Wheels & Tires

B-Forged Performance 768SL (19”x9.5”) wheels in brushed smoke gloss

Toyo Tires T1 Sports (245/35/19) tires

Exterior

Ford Accessories locking fuel plug*

SoCal Garage Works wide body fender flares

Rally Innovations splitter kit

Rally Innovations rear hatch wing

BASF Midnight Purple III paint

AutoArt Glenview body and paint

AutoArt Glenview custom HeliPad

Thule roof rack system*

Diode Dynamics head lights

Interior

Ford Accessories all weather floor mats*

Ford Accessories illuminated door sill plates*

Sabelt GT621L carbon fiber racing seats

Sabelt 4 Point racing harnesses

Autopower roll bar with harness bar

BTR custom rear storage compartment for camera and drone

SoCal Garage Works carbon fiber steering wheel

