/2017 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition Marks The End of an Era

It’s true, when Subaru fans get to write to their remembrance of the things past they will mark today as the day the WRX STI died in the UK. Well, it’s not completely deceased yet. But with only 150 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition models to go, it’s as good as dead.

Fear not though, and do not despair, because just as the Impreza dies and gave way to the WRX STI, there will emerge from the ashes of the outgoing a new yobmobile. But if you are obsessed with the current version make sure you have £33,995 ready and visit a dealership near you to get a Subaru WRX STI Final Edition.

As befits a swansong of such considerable importance, Subaru WRX STI Final Edition comes with a number of upgrades that set it apart from the rest of the pack. The Multi-Mode Driver’s Control Centre Differential (DCCD) is fully electronic in this model, which they say, combined with the new19 inches which that house new larger Brembo brakes, remarkably improves cornering abilities of the car.

Visually, the front bumper is revised with lower grille blacked out and a geometric textured panel, and of course there are Final Edition badges all over. Inside, high gloss black inserts are added to the instrument panel, gear stick surround, door panels and steering wheel with red stitching and red seatbelts. You also get heated front seats, larger 5.9” multi-function display, DAB radio, and reversing camera.

