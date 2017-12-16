/Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package (2018) In-Depth Look

Every year we are treated to a whole bunch of new 911 models, but only a handful of them are interesting enough to warrant a close inspection. The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package is certainly one of those, a wing-less, manual version of the GT3 built for purists. Here we take a close look at this superb machine in detailed pictures and videos.

The distinguishing feature of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package is a variable rear spoiler like the 911 Carrera in place of the regular GT3 large fixed wing. Being a pure sort of 911, the car features a four-litre naturally aspirated engine with 500 horsepower and 460 Nm. Sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, that power propel the Touring Package to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 316 km/h.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package exclusive features include PCCB ceramic brake, the lift system, LED headlights, all seat variants, the Chrono Package and the audio systems. It also gets rear wide arches and forged alloy wheels with central locking. At the front, 245/35 ZR 20 tyres are fitted on nine-inch wheels, while at the rear 305/30 ZR 20 tyres are mounted on twelve-inch wheel rims.Obviously, there are omissions,namely the infotainment system. And true to Porsche philosophy of less is more, the cost of a GT3 TP is 152,416 EUR.

