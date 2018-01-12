/2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 Announced with 550 PS

It is no longer cool, at least among the sophisticated well-to-do people, to have the biggest, largest and most extravagant. That is why luxury car makers have adopted downsizing routine this past few years, although downsizing for them is replacing a V12, or W12, engine with a V8. That is the case with the 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8.

Powered by a sweet-sounding 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, the 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8is the ‘sensible’ version of this super deluxe SUV with 550 horsepower and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque. That power is what makes the W12 version look utterly and completely pointless. It propels the road yacht from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds), on to a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). Do you really need a faster SUV? A faster car?

The V8 Bentayga is even cooler and more fun than the W12. Whereas the W12 sounds like a huge vacuum cleaner at high revs, 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8, thanks to its quad exhaust system, has a nice burble throughout the rev range. Other notable highlights include optional carbon-ceramic brakes, a wood and hide steering wheel and the introduction of a high-gloss carbon-fibre interior panel finish.

What’s more, 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 features Stop-Start technology, which can activate at ‘near-to-stop’ speeds, also contributes to the emissions figure.Speaking of which, the V8 averages 24.8 mpg / 11.4 l/100 km, corresponding to CO 2 emissions of 260 g/km. The SUV has a decent range of 64 miles (746 km) on one tank.

