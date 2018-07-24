/Bentley Mulliner Launches Open-Pore Walnut Veneer

As if Bentleys weren’t luxurious enough inside the cabin, the company’s bespoke division Mulliner has launched a new sort of ultra-exclusive wood veneer. The new open-pore walnut veneer appeals to those who hate the glossy, kind of fake-looking finish of the regular wood trims as it features an ultra-thin lacquer allows customers to feel natural grain of wood.

So yes, when you hear people talking about having real wood in their car, that’s just nonsense. This is real wood. It’s real to touch, and also to look at. The open-pore walnut veneer by Bentley Mulliner stands out by looking and feeling gritty, but we have to say the lack of a gloss finish does make it look a tad old-fashioned. Then again, that’s probably by design. That may be why they don’t offer this treatment for the modern and crisp new Continental GT. You can order it only for the Flying Spur, Bentayga and Mulsanne.

As for how the open-pore walnut veneer is made to allow yo to feel the texture of the wood, first off it is cut from specially grown trees are mainly planted in California. So if you are an environmentalist, you can just leave now. The cut veneer s then painted with just three, ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totalling only 0.1 mm in thickness. That’s interesting, when you realize that a regular high gloss coating is 0.5 mm in thickness. This being Bentley, of course, each layer is applied by hand and the piece is sanded in between the layers to give that delightful look and feel.

