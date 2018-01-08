/2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel Promises Good Things
FordJanuary 8, 2018

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel Promises Good Things

2018 Ford F 150 Power Stroke Diesel 1 730x410 at 2018 Ford F 150 Power Stroke Diesel Promises Good Things

A first for Ford Trucks, the 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel introduces American truck fans to a world where they don’t have to compromise between power and fuel efficiency. This truck offers both. Thanks to its new 3.0-liter Power Stroke engine, the F-150 Diesel does 30 mpg while delivering best-in-class power, torque, and towing capacity. 

We have to point out that the 30 mpg is the EPA-estimate highway consumption, but that is the most important figure for a truck since it spends most of its time on the highway. As for the power, the 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel gives you 250 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque. If you don’t like this option there are still six more engine options available for the F-150, but you can’t get this performance and that economy along with 11,400 pounds of towing capacity and 2,020 pounds of payload capacity.

Backing the 3.0 liter diesel engine is a a standard SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission. This unit has special gear ratios to lower the fuel consumption without messing with the truck’s performance. In testing along the legendary Davis Dam in Arizona, F-150 equipped with the all-new Power Stroke diesel engine climbed 13 miles at a 6 percent grade in temperatures in excess of 100 degrees – maintaining consistent power output throughout.

2018 Ford F 150 Power Stroke Diesel 2 730x362 at 2018 Ford F 150 Power Stroke Diesel Promises Good Things

“For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, we offer a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® V6 engine that dreams are made of,” said Dave Filipe, vice president global powertrain engineering. “The more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.”

2018 Ford F 150 Power Stroke Diesel 3 730x487 at 2018 Ford F 150 Power Stroke Diesel Promises Good Things

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

(Founder / Chief Editor / Journalist) – Arman is the original founder of Motorward.com, which he kept until August 2009. Currently Arman is our chief editor and is held responsible for a large part of the news we publish.

More related posts