/2019 Acura RDX Prototype Debuts in Detroit

They call it a prototype, but this is to all intents and purposes the new 2019 Acura RDX. It’s a nice SUV, but in an old-fashioned sort of way. Not that it lacks tech features. On the contrary, the new RDX is brimming with geeky gadgets. But the whole thing looks and feels not entirely modern somehow.

This is most evident inside the cabin where designers have tried to give 2019 Acura RDX a crisp modern look by compromising on convenience and logic. And they still haven’t pull it off. But hey, there are certain characteristics that come with an Acura and those who buy them actually like them. To be fair the new RDX does look luxurious and expensive, especially with those headlights that look like the eyes of an overconfident, self-involvement middle-aged woman.

The main features and highlights of 2019 Acura RDX include a lighter and dramatically stiffened body, a sophisticated new chassis and a new 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC Turbo engine mated to a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission. There is also Super-Handling All Wheel Drive, so in terms of overall capabilities you don’t have much to complain about. In terms of tech features, Acura True Touchpad Interface takes the cake as the biggest innovation in this car, although the available new Adaptive Damper Systemis pretty cool as well.

All 2019 RDX models will come equipped with the AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Additional available connected-car and driver-assistive features include next-generation AcuraLink with 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Hill Start Assist, Surround-View Camera System, front and rear parking sensors, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor and Blind Spot Information system.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]