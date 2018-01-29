/Eight Ford Performance Models Hit The Track for a Friendly Match

As far as publicity events go, this is a good one. Ford gathered eight of their high performance model, the entire Ford Performance lineup, and let them loose on the race track with eight racing drivers at the helm. The cars went head-to-head in an orgy of horsepower, burned rubber, and muffled sound of turbo engines.

The idea was not to name winners and losers here because, well, it would have been like Ford shooting one of its own legs. And anyway, one of these cars was the Ford GT race car. They put together this even mainly to show off the capabilities of Ford Performance lineup and also for the sheer aesthetic bliss of watching eight sexy cars doing naughty things on the race track.

The Ford Performance models starring in this film included Ford F-150 Raptor; Fiesta ST, all-new Fiesta ST, Focus RS, new Mustang GT, Mustang GT350R, Ford GT road car and Ford GT race car. The venue was the 5.345 km Motorland race circuit near Barcelona, Spain. And as for the driver lineup: Andy Priaulx, Harry Tincknell, Olivier Pla and Stefan Mücke from the World Endurance Championship, and Dirk Müller, Joey Hand, Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Driver Vehicle Engine Power Max speed 0-100 km/h Ryan Briscoe F-150 Raptor 3.5-litre V6 EcoBoost 450 hp (U.S specification) N/A N/A Dirk Müller Fiesta ST 1.6-litre EcoBoost 182 PS 223 km/h 6.9 sec Harry Tincknell All-new Fiesta ST 1.5-litre EcoBoost 200 PS N/A 6.7 sec (anticipated) Richard Westbrook Focus RS 2.3-litre EcoBoost 350 PS 268 km/h 4.7 sec Stefan Mücke New Mustang GT 5.0-litre V8 450 PS (anticipated) N/A N/A Joey Hand Mustang GT350R 5.2-litre V8 526 hp (U.S specification) N/A N/A Olivier Pla Ford GT road car 3.5-litre V6 EcoBoost 655 PS 347 km/h <3 sec Andy Priaulx Ford GT race car 3.5-litre V6 EcoBoost N/A N/A N/A

