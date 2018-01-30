/New Zenvo Hypercar Teased for Geneva Motor Show Debut

Zenvo, the Danish supercar maker whose fiery – like, literally fiery – products are not giving up the dream of rivaling the big names in this game, announced the debut of a new model at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. Al they have to say about this new model for now is that it will delight even “the most demanding of hypercar enthusiasts.”

While details of the new Zenvo hypercar remain under wraps, the firm will be slowly but surely give us a taste of of in the run up to the Geneva Motor Show in March. Zenvo has chosen a group of social media car personalities with the most followers to support a global campaign for the new car. The main subject of the photos and films they will be making will be the TS1 GT, which if the company is to be believed will be totally overshadowed by the amazing new model.

“With everything now in place to launch this fantastic new model onto the market it is hard for us to wait patiently for the Geneva International Motor Show to share this car with the world. The fact that we are holding back to the opening day of the exhibition on March 6 is a testimony to how much we value this event. As a European hypercar brand Geneva offers an unrivalled opportunity to connect with an international audience. This is the fifth consecutive occasion that Zenvo has presented itself at the show and we have always been impressed with the phenomenal response from visitors in the know. There can be no better platform to make a splash with our latest new innovation.”

