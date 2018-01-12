/Toyota GAZOO GR Super Sport Packs 1000 PS

Nobody really sees Toyota as a supercar maker, even though these are the guys who made the exquisite Lexus LFA. So at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon they once again remind us of their capabilities, with this. This is the Toyota GAZOO GR Super Sport, a hybrid super sports car with technology borrowed from WEC.

That is World Endurance Championship, if you don’t know, a field of motorsport in which has been quite active this pas few years. Toyota GAZOO GR Super Sport shows what is possible when you utilize the potential of a good hybrid system, not just for a race car but also for a sports car built for the road. In fact, with the GR Toyota wants to reverse the order of production car to racing car and make use of racing technologies in road cars.

As for the specs, Toyota GAZOO GR Super Sport is nothing short of amazing. The hunkered down and angry-looking supercar is powered by a 2.5 liter V6 twin turbocharged engine and a Toyota Hybrid System-Racing (THS-R). Together they make 735kW/1000ps, and although they haven’t revealed any performance figures yet, it takes no genius to guess this car is on the par, performance-wise, with something like the McLaren P1.

To learn more about the GR Super Sport, check out GAZOO’s boss Shigeki Tomoyama explanation of the whole concept below:

“Rather than developing production cars into sports cars, we aim to work out how to incorporate the know-how developed through races and rallies into production cars amid various restrictions, and this is how competing contributes to TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s efforts toward making ever-better cars. Thus, this is the starting point for Toyota’s completely new challenge to develop sports cars from active race cars. Although it will be some time before you all have the opportunity to get behind the wheel, I hope that the GR Super Sport Concept will give you a taste of what we aim to achieve with our next-generation sports cars. At the end of last year, following the announcement that Toyota would continue competing in the WEC, President Akio Toyoda commented that ‘more than 100 years have passed since the birth of the automobile. As the industry approaches times of tremendous change, I am strongly determined to make sure that cars will be fun for the next 100 years.’ At CES 2018, held in the United States at the beginning of the year, the e-Palette Concept was revealed as a new shared mobility model for communities. If the e-Palette Concept is the next generation of the horse-drawn carriage, the GR Super Sport Concept would be the polar opposite as the next-generation racehorse. Its appeal is more personal, like that of a much-loved horse to its owner. Despite the differences between the two concept models, both are electrified vehicles equipped with the latest IT technologies and are set to become safe and environmentally friendly connected cars. Even as electrification and IT techonologies accelerate, the availability of different types of cars, including polar opposite models like the GR Super Sport Concept and the e-Palette Concept, means that they will never become a commodity. Furthermore, it is an unchanging fact that people want to travel freely, access distant places, and to get there quicker than everyone else in attractive vehicles. The feelings that one has for a car that can do all this are rich and heart-pounding. Although our challenge to make ‘cars that will be fun’ for the next 100 years has just begun, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing aims to continue making exciting cars to bring smiles to our customers’ faces and to contribute to the future of the automobile industry. We look forward to your continued support in achieving this aim.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]