/2018 Dodge Durango Gets a Bunch of Extras from Factory

Chrysler revealed the details and specs of the 2018 Dodge Durango performance three-row SUV, and turns out they have given it a whole bunch of col extras to help the sales. These extras range from racing stripes to suspension kits, exhaust systems, and carbon components.

The list of the new goodies for 2018 Dodge Durango begins with dual-center racing stripes the cover the length of the car. They come in five colors: Bright Blue, Flame Red, Gunmetal Low Gloss (metallic finish), Low Gloss Black and Sterling Silver (metallic finish), and cost you $1,195 (available for Durango R/T and Durango SRT models).

Those looking for something with a bit more substance can get the Mopar performance exhaust systems for 2018 Dodge Durango, featuring 304 stainless steel construction and 4-inch tips. Priced from $1,850 for Durango SRT and $1,595 for Durango R/T (late availability), the system promises sonorous sound and aggressive appearance.

Mopar also brings to the table a new lowering spring kit to enhance the Durango’s stance and handling. They are exclusive to the SRT and lower the ride height by 15mm. Performance gains include less rear-end squat during acceleration, less nose dive under braking and reduced body roll while cornering/ At $325 these springs are also good value (available in March).

Last but not least, we have the SRT Interior Appearance package priced at $2,495, including premium-wrapped instrument panel, Dinamica soft-touch headliner and accent paint on speaker trim rings, plus authentic carbon-fiber instrument panel and door bezels.

