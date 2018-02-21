/2018 Ford Edge ST Line – Details and Specs

The new 2018 Ford Edge is ready to tackle its mighty European rivals in the mid-size SUV class, basting a range of advanced technologies and a sporty ST-Line trim option. The sporty SUV is seriously smart for its class and packs a good engine as well. So on paper at least it has all it needs to succeed.

Powering the 2018 Ford Edge ST Line EU-spec is a refined 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel engine with 238 PS in its top version with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. You can also order it with 150 or 190 PS. The former comes with Ford’s new eight-speed quick shift automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive, and the latter with six-speed manual gearbox and Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive. The ST Line with its 20-inch wheels and colour-coded body panels, and sports-tuned suspension definitely needs the top engine.

In terms of technology and smart features, the 2018 Ford Edge ST Line is in a very good position thanks to a long list of available systems, including Post-Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centring Assist. You also get a SYNC 3 infotainment with 8-inch touch screen for your connectivity and entertainment needs, 1000 watt B&O PLAY audio and wireless phone charging. Other main highlights of the ST treatment include red stitching, leather steering wheel, and partial leather Miko-Dinamica seats.

“Helping customers effortlessly deal with stop-start traffic using our most advanced driver assistance technologies to-date, and cruise in comfort supported by our refined and fuel-efficient new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox, the new Ford Edge is our most compelling offering yet for the ever-growing numbers of European customers migrating towards SUVs,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe.

