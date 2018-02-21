/2018 Ford Edge ST Line – Details and Specs
FordFebruary 21, 2018

2018 Ford Edge ST Line – Details and Specs

2018 Ford Edge 16 730x449 at 2018 Ford Edge ST Line Details and Specs

The new 2018 Ford Edge is ready to tackle its mighty European rivals in the mid-size SUV class, basting a range of advanced technologies and a sporty ST-Line trim option. The sporty SUV is seriously smart for its class and packs a good engine as well. So on paper at least it has all it needs to succeed.

Powering the 2018 Ford Edge ST Line EU-spec is a refined 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel engine with 238 PS in its top version with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. You can also order it with 150 or 190 PS. The former comes with Ford’s new eight-speed quick shift automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive, and the latter with six-speed manual gearbox and Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive. The ST Line with its 20-inch wheels and colour-coded body panels, and sports-tuned suspension definitely needs the top engine.

In terms of technology and smart features, the 2018 Ford Edge ST Line is in a very good position thanks to a long list of available systems, including Post-Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centring Assist. You also get a SYNC 3 infotainment with 8-inch touch screen for your connectivity and entertainment needs, 1000 watt B&O PLAY audio and wireless phone charging. Other main highlights of the ST treatment include red stitching, leather steering wheel, and partial leather Miko-Dinamica seats.

“Helping customers effortlessly deal with stop-start traffic using our most advanced driver assistance technologies to-date, and cruise in comfort supported by our refined and fuel-efficient new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox, the new Ford Edge is our most compelling offering yet for the ever-growing numbers of European customers migrating towards SUVs,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

(Founder / Chief Editor / Journalist) – Arman is the original founder of Motorward.com, which he kept until August 2009. Currently Arman is our chief editor and is held responsible for a large part of the news we publish.

More related posts