/2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Goes Official with 520 hp

With all the recent additions to the Porsche 911 range, including the GT2 RS, the Carrera T and the GT3 Touring, we’d sort of forgotten about what’s possibly the hottest member of this family to be launched this year. It’s the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the most track-oriented of the lot, and it is hotter than ever in its latest iteration.

You may argue that the GT2 RS packs more heat than this, but that car really is a red-blooded supercar. The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS plays the right notes for someone who wants a 911 race car they can drive on public roads. It comes with a RS motorsport chassis, and a high-revving, high-speed naturally aspirated engine 4.0 liter boxer unit with 520 horsepower. The controversial features that shocked the fans in the previous version – PDK only and rear axle steering – are now part of the RS’ character and re-calibrated for better performance.

Though the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is immensely fast in straight line with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds, the real party trick of this machine is how it goes around corners. The improved aerodynamics in the latest model, brought about by lighter, optimized components, ball joints instead of bearings in the suspension, and 20-inch lightweight wheels shod with 265/35 sports tyres on the front axle combined with 21-inch wheels with 325/30 tyres are among the main contributing factors to the GT3 RS’ superb handling.

Weight in another area where the new GT3 RS excels at, what with full bucket seats made of carbon, lightweight door panels, and reduced sound absorption material, which means the car tips the scale at 1,430 kilogrammes. Granted, that is with the optional Weissach package which includes additional carbon components for the chassis, interior and exterior, as well as optional magnesium wheels. But everybody’s going to want that package. I mean, when you are paying 195,137 euro for the base car, what’s another 10 or 20 grand?

