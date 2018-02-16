/2019 Subaru Ascent Priced from $31,995 in America

The highly anticipated 2019 Subaru Ascent full-size SUV is gearing up for launch into the U.S. market, and it has just received its official price tag. The Ascent comes in four trim levels, the cheapest of which will set you back $31,995, and the most expensive $44,695.

As the biggest Subaru ever built, the new Ascent is the most family oriented model, and as far those go one of the most capable. Boasting an strengthened and extended version of the Subaru Global Platform, a potent 2.4-liter BOXER engine developing 260 hp and 277 lb.ft.of torque, Lineartronic CVT transmission and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, the 2019 Subaru Ascent could be considered as the Range Rover of the economy class.

Space and its flexibility in the 2019 Subaru Ascent is one of the car’s biggest highlights. As mentioned you get three rows of seats, with bench or captain chairs on the second row, and two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats. That means you can either carry up to 8 passengers, or a boatload of cargo. The family SUV is also extremely safe, coming as standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and new, available EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM). You connectivity needs are taken care of by SUBARU STARLINK and 4G WiFi.

2019 SUBARU ASCENT Model/Trim Seating Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination & Delivery Ascent 8-p CVT ‘01 $31,995 $32,970 Ascent Premium 8-p CVT 11 12 14 $34,195 $35,655 $38,455 $35,170 $36,630 $39,430 Ascent Premium 7-p CVT 12 14 $$ $35,655 $38,455 $36,630 $39,430 Ascent Limited 8-p CVT 21, 23 $38,995 $39,970 Ascent Limited 7-p CVT 21, 23 $38,995 $39,970 Ascent Touring 7-p CVT 31 $44,695 $45,670

