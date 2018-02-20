/Ferrari 488 Pista – This Is It

So it wasn’t GTO or Sport Special. The first leaked images of the hard-core Ferrari 488 reveal the car has a much cooler name. It’s called Ferrari 488 Pista, a name that perfectly reflects its character as a track-focused model. And, of course, it has the specs to match the name.

According to the leaked information, 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista gets a tweaked version of the GTB’s 660 PS V8 biturbo engine. In this one the magnificent engine develops 720 PS and 770 Nm of torque – enough to propel the road-legal racing car from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds. That means you can challenge the likes of Bugatti Chiron in this and hold your own. We also know that the Pista is considerably lighter than the GTB, so it is down to sophisticated electronics and super clever aerodynamics to keep the car grounded at high speed.

As for the looks, those with an interested eye notice in the pictures the cool new aprons of the Ferrari 488 Pista. The front-end is dominated by a new spoiler and large air intakes that together form a super aggressive face. On the side the only major change appears to be the addition of dynamic side skirts, and of course the new design of the wheels. Out back, we have the new skirt with the double tailpipe arraignment in the fashion of Ferrari Challenge cars, a pronounced diffuser, and a sizable rear wing which, by the looks of things, appear to be active.

Stay tuned for the official pictures and details of the Pista over the coming days…

