/Geneva Preview: Skoda Vision X Concept

The crossover segment is showing no signs of diminishing. If anything, it is getting bigger, which is why even car makers like Skoda is delving deeper into this market. These sketches they have released previews the Skoda Vision X concept, a new urban crossover set for debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

Though compact, The Vision X is described by Skoda as having generous proportions and a spacious interior. The concept features at the latest trends incorporated into Skoda’s design language, but don’t hold your breath to see any of the cool styling elements of the concept, such as distinctive bumpers, dynamic side sills, or the 20-inch alloy wheels, on the production model. The same goes for the unique FlexGreen paint job Skoda Vision X concept boasts.

As for the interior, Skoda Vision X concept features a completely new design language and introduces daring new elements of style. It has an ergonomically contoured dashboard with freestanding colour display for the connectivity services. But the biggest highlight is the cut crystal glass elements which are illuminated and along with the color display make for some nice lighting effects.

The ŠKODA VISION X is the Czech automobile manufacturer’s vision of a modern crossover. Expanding the range of models with a focus on the fast-growing SUV segment is a cornerstone of ŠKODA’s Strategy 2025. By 2025, ŠKODA AUTO will have brought out plug-in hybrid vehicles in addition to all-electric cars. Then, every fourth vehicle the brand delivers worldwide will have a plug-in hybrid or purely electric powertrain.

