/Hyundai Kona Electric Announced – Set for Geneva Debut

Well, things seem to be moving quite rapidly at Hyundai. While the standard version of the new Kona crossover is still getting its feet grounded in the market the company announced the launch of Hyundai Kona Electric at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. The Kona EV will then launch in the summer of 2018.

So next year you will be able to buy an all-electric Kona, and based on Hyundai’s description of it you would be a fool to spend money on the regular version right now. I mean, they call the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric a “no-compromise” car that is practical and fun to drive, and more important than that they promise a range of 470 kilometres (~300 miles) for it. That is astonishing for an EV in this size and class.

The performance of an electric drivetrain, as everyone knows, blows anything a comparable gasoline system has to throw at it clean out of the water. So Hyundai Kona Electric will be faster and more fun than the regular model. Then there is the range which is pretty satisfactory even by gasoline standards. If they give it a convenient fast charging system then there really would be no reason to buy a petrol version, or indeed any other crossover or SUV.

Hyundai Motor is at the forefront of eco mobility, already offering the broadest range of powertrains. Hyundai marketed the first mass-produced fuel cell vehicle, the ix35, and recently introduced its successor, the All-New Nexo. Furthermore, the successful IONIQ is the only car available with three different electrified powertrains in one body type. The IONIQ Electric has just been ranked first in the prestigious ADAC EcoTest 2017.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]