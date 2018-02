/2018 Hyundai Kona MSRP Confirmed – Priced from $19,500

The official U.S. pricing for the all-new 2018 Hyundai Kona crossover has been announced, and as you would expect the value-for-money element is strong. This quirky little sport utility starts at just $19,500 for the base model, rising up to $28,700 for the fully-loaded model.

In America the 2018 Hyundai Kona is available with two engines and transmission choices. There is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder turbo (Limited and Ultimate trims only) with a seven-speed EcoShift dual-clutch transmission offering 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines can be had with all-wheel-drive system. A well-chosen trim will also get you such advanced safety systems as Lane-Keeping Assist system, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, Parking Distance Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection.

2018 Hyundai Kona MSRP & Trims:

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP SE 2.0L 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $19,500 SE 2.0L 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $20,800 SEL 2.0L 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $21,150 SEL 2.0L 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $22,450 SEL w/ Contrast Roof 2.0L 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $21,300 SEL w/ Contrast Roof 2.0L 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $22,600 Limited 1.6L Turbo 4-cyl. 7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission FWD $24,700 Limited 1.6L Turbo 4-cyl. 7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission AWD $26,000 Ultimate 1.6L Turbo 4-cyl. 7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission FWD $27,400 Ultimate 1.6L Turbo 4-cyl. 7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission AWD $28,700

