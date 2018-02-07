/McLaren Senna – Details, Specs, Photos, Video

Before the most mental car they have ever built, McLaren Senna, celebrates its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, McLaren Automotive released full details and specs of this extraordinary hypercar. Shown herein Victory Gray, the Senna is the ultimate expression of a racing car for the streets.

So even though it is pointless for most of us to know about its details, seeing as they are only making 500 units each of which costs £750,000 at the factory, let’s just see what sort of facts and figures this amazing machine boasts. The rather controversial design of McLaren Senna is more about function than form, as evidenced by the shape of its large and ungainly aero parts. You can however try to beauty the thing using one of the special paint jobs available, including Stealth Cosmos black, Trophy Kyanos blue, Trophy Mira orange, Vision Pure white and Vision Victory grey, or just order a bespoke color from MSO.

Performance-wise, we have in the McLaren Senna a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 with 800PS (789bhp) and 800Nm (590b ft). With only 1.198 kg to carry around, the engine enables the Senna to sprint from 0 to 100km/h (62mph) in 2.8 seconds; 0-200km/h (124 mph) is achieved in just 6.8 seconds and a standing quarter-mile (402m) in only 9.9 seconds. Top speed is 340km/h (211 mph) which is slower than a Lamborghini Aventador, but pretty impressive nonetheless. After all, the Senna is more about handling and lap times than straight line performance. That’s why it has active aerodynamics with active flaps and double diffuser and stuff.

The cockpit of the Senna is pretty spartan, just a sea of carbon fiber and Alcantara and the bare minimum in terms of displays and features. Even the three-spoke steering wheel, trimmed in Alcantara or leather, is free of buttons and switches to allow a pure focus on the sensory feedback it delivers. Among the main technology features of the Senna we have ProActive Chassis Control, RaceActive Chassis Control II (RCC II), CCM-R carbon ceramic brake discs, flat-plane crankshaft, race-inspired dry sump lubrication and lightweight connecting rods.

