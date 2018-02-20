/Production Lexus UX Crossover Set for Geneva Debut

Lexus announced its lineup for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show today, and as expected it include the world premiere of a new compact SUV. The 2019 Lexus UX should look close to the concept version we saw at the Paris Motor how two years ago.

Already confirmed with a hybrid variant and F Sport version, the Lexus UX crossover will feature a distinctive design which, like most other products of this automaker, is somewhat controversial and polarizing. The teaser image shows us a sleek rear-end design with an unusual arrangement for the tail lights. If history is any indication though, such radical features will go down really well in a market thirsty for and new and original designs.

Along with the Lexus UX you will see at the Geneva Motor Show the Euro-spec version of the RX L three-row SUV which, thanks to an elongated body stretche dby as much as 110 mm compared to an standard RX, offers “accommodation for up to seven people in its cabin, with a flexible seating arrangement that also allows for excellent load-carrying flexibility.” This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Lexus F which will be celebrated with a new Special Edition RC F coupe. Last but not least, Geneva Motor Show will see the European debut of the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept SUV.

