/Skoda Kodiaq L&K Range-Topper Set for Geneva Debut

If you have been toying with the idea of getting a Skoda SUV for a while, you should hold on a little longer. Next month at the Geneva Motor Show they are going to reveal the 2019 Skoda Kodiaq L&K, a well-appointed, range-topping version of the popular crossover, and it’s the one you want.

Named after the company’s founders, Laurin and Klement, the Skoda Kodiaq L&K differs from the next top model in the hierarchy by virtue of a chrome grille, 19-inch alloy wheels and modified front and rear bumpers. What’s more, this model gets leather upholstery and piano-black decorative for a distinguished interior.

Other little details setting apart the Skoda Kodiaq L&K from regular models include 19-inch ‘Sirius’ alloy wheels, full LED headlights, a grille with vertical slats and chrome trim. And if you missed those, the ‘Laurin & Klement’ logos will remind you that this is something altogether more special. As for the equipment, the list of standard features include an electrically adjustable driver’s seat including memory function, door sills, which bear the ‘KODIAQ’ model logo, aluminium pedals, textile floor mats, a rain sensor, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, ambient lighting and the CANTON sound system.

Engine-wise, the L&K Kodiaq can be ordered with a 1.5-liter TSI engine developing 150 hp, while the 2.0 TSI engine now makes 190 which is 10 more than before. Diesel choices include a 2.0 TDI engine with 150 hp or 190 hp. And of course you can choose between two- or four-wheel-drive. Pricing for this fine version of the Kodiaq is yet to be revealed.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]