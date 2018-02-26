/Techart Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo GranGT “Supreme”

What you are looking at is quite possibly the most well-tuned Porsche of all time! The 2018 Techart Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo GranGT, aptly dubbed by the tuner “Supreme” is more than just a tuning package. It’s almost a coachbuilt project, and an exquisite one at that.

Painted a super special custom Racing Green, the Techart Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo GranGT mixes the unique shape of Porsche’s sexy shooting brake with the sportiness of the GranGT package which in its latest iteration has grown more sophisticated. It still has plenty of raw sex appeal, but it’s also matured. Think of Cameron Diaz in a green dress, and you’ve just about got it.

The Techart Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo GranGT package includes, besides the paint work, 22-inch TECHART Formula IV wheels, a TECHART sport exhaust system with titanium/carbon fiber tailpipes, and a TECHART TECHTRONIC engine power enhancement. The latter is made for the Turbo engine and increase the output to 640 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque, thus delivering a 0-110 km/h time of 3.4 seconds.

As impressive as all of that is, the coolest part of this car for us is the interior. It reminds us of Vilner’s or TopCar’s special commission interiors where every visible surface is altered and made more luxurious. From the headliner to the footwells, you are treated to the most refined kind of leather available, garnished with contrast stitching and intricate patterns. What’s more, the vegetable-tanned hides are free of chromium and are finished solvent-free. So it will please your vegan date, too.

