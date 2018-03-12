/2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Priced Just Over $70K in U.S.

The American-spec 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe sports car is now on sale across the Union, bearing a price tag of $69,900 plus $975 in destination and handling charge. That sounds like pretty good value when you consider the badge, and the kind of performance you receive.

Of course, this being an Audi, most of the desirable options, especially tech options, are extras. But we will get to that in a minute. Let us first tell you about the performance. 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe boasts a 2.9-liter V6 TFSI biturbo engine. The power output is like that of a huge V8: 444 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. As for the performance figures, thanks to quattro AWD and an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, 0 to 60 mph is done in 3.7 seconds. Top speed depends in standard configuration is limited to 155 mph, but if you pay extra for the Dynamic plus package you can raise it to 174 mph.

The new RS5 also features highly advanced suspension with multi-link stuff, powerful brakes, and RS-specific steering system. So to drive the car is a delight and can handle its rather excessive weight pretty well. Most people, of course, buy the 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe for the way it looks. And boy does it look good. Apart from the RS bumpers and skirts, the car benefits from 19-inch, 10-spoke wheels, a set of aero parts, and exclusive colors. But again, if you want the cool Black optic package, that’s optional extra.

The same goes for the interior. The standard cabin is a nice place with high quality material and ergonomic design. You get diamond stitched leather/Alcantara S-sport seats, flat bottom steering wheel, sport pedals and three-zone automatic climate control with digital rear display. But Nappa leather is optional, as is the awesome Audi Virtual Cockpit with a 12.3-inch display, head-Up Display, MMI navigation and B&O audio system. You do, however, get the full smartphone integration as standard.

