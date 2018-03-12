/2018 Ford Fiesta ST Gains Mechanical LSD

The new 2018 Ford Fiesta ST is shaping up to be a fairly weird thing. The little hatchback is famous for its superb driving fun and handling characteristics, and it’s getting even better thanks to the new option of a mechanical limited-slip differential. On the other hand, it’s a 3-cylinder with cylinder deactivation.

Now why would a three-cylinder mini car need a cylinder deactivation, and what does it run on when the system is engaged? As for how big a difference it makes, Ford claims you get 11 percent better fuel economy. In their defense, 2018 Ford Fiesta ST features apretty large three-cylinder engine, a 1.5 liter EcoBoost turbo unit with 200 horsepower.

That is why the new optional mechanical limited-slip differential (LSD) is a welcome addition to the list of features that make this little car a lot more fun. Another item is the active exhaust system. But as if those were not enough to make the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST a paradoxical car, they are also offering the hotted-up supermini with SYNC 3 connectivity, B&O PLAY high-end audio, and sophisticated driver assistance technologies such as Lane Keeping Aid and Traffic Sign Recognition. What is this, an S-Class?

“Hot-hatch drivers are expecting big things from this small car. We’ve applied what we’ve learned from recent Ford Performance models including the Focus RS and Ford GT to develop an all-new Fiesta ST that sets a new standard for driving fun in its segment, with a throaty three-cylinder soundtrack that will speak to petrol-heads whatever their language,” said Leo Roeks, European Ford Performance director.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]