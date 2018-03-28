/2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Unveiled in New York

Audi RS models may not be the fastest or most powerful in their segments, but they sure are the classiest. That is doubly true of the new 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback when you compares it to, say, a C63 or an M3. The new model also boasts some mouth-watering specs.

2019 Audi RS5 Sportback is powered by a heavily turbocharged 2.9 liter V6 engine which develops 444 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. It’s a dense package, but still capable of taking the car from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds. Top speed is, as usual, limited to 155 mph. But you can have it upped to 174 mph is you pay extra for the optional Dynamic plus package.

Naturally, the RS5 is AWD. The drivetrain consists of quattro permanent four-wheel drive with self-locking center differential via a sporty eight-speed Tiptronic. The system is backed up in its operation by lowered suspension, large RS brakes, revised steering system, all in the name optimum driving dynamics. When you mix all this with the refined and elegant design and the premium interior with many delightful RS details, the end result is a car that is perfect for pretty much every opportunity.

2019 Audi RS5 Sportback will go on sale in the second half of this year. Pricing and detailed specs will be revealed closer to launch date.

“The Audi RS 5 Sportback is a completely new offer for our customers. Our progressive interpretation of a five-door high-performance coupe has neither a predecessor model nor a direct competitor, “says Michael-Julius Renz, managing director of Audi Sport GmbH, about the latest member of the RS family. “The Sportback offers the ultimate in functionality with maximum performance.”

