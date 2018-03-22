/2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Promises 3.2 Liter/100 km!

Yep, we are talking here about a big, full-blooded, high-performance SUV, and it claims to be capable returning an average fuel consumption of 3.2 to 3.4 liter per 100 kilometers. Thanks to the magic of electrified petrol power, the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will be, in the words of Porsche engineers, a “100 per cent perfect” car.

That perfection, mind, is not just down to the amazing fuel economy. 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will also be an uncompromising car as far as comfort, performance and reliability are concerned. That last one has been a point of particular importance for Porsche, as they have dispatched a crack team of engineers and technicians to test the new hybrid Cayenne in “temperatures of minus 40 degrees in northern Canada and plus 40 degrees in the deserts of Dubai.”

The vehicle is currently undergoing its final endurance tests in South Africa prior to its market launch later this year.

Of the performance figures and technical specs of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid little is known at the moment. The super-efficient luxury SUV features the same sort of hybrid powertrain as you find in the 918 Spyder hypercar, so it must be hugely powerful. What is more, it is capable of fully electric driving too, so those little shopping trips around town can be done with zero emission and fuel cost. Looks like the 2019 Cayenne hybrid really is 100 per cent perfect.

The full economy figures for the Cayenne E-Hybrid are as follows: Fuel consumption combined 3.4 – 3.2 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 78 – 72 g/km; electricity consumption (combined) 20.9 – 20.6 kWh/100 km.

