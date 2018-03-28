/2019 Toyota RAV4 Goes Official with Aggressive Design

With the new and thoroughly revised 2019 Toyota RAV4 the Japanese car maker obviously wants to scare off the traditional customer base for this model. Instead of the conservative and calming design of the previous generations, the new RAV4 comes with a ripped body and an angry face Inspired by the FT-AC concept.

All of this is of course to appeal to the younger buyers who want something fun and cool looking. But it’s not just the looks. 2019 Toyota RAV4 is also improved in terms of dynamics, especially features that would help it become a better offroader. The SUV is 57 percent more rigid than the outgoing version. It gets 19 inch wheels, and it benefits from new multi-link rear suspension that enhances handling while reduces noise and harshness. Moreover, thanks to the TNGA platform th eRAV4 boasts longer wheelbase and wider front and rear tracks.

2019 Toyota RAV4 comes in three trim variants with two Dynamic Force engine choices. The first is 2.5-liter 4-cylinder with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and the second a 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II) with a CVT. There is also a new Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with Rear Driveline Disconnect. Trim-wise, you have the Limited, Adventure, and XSE Hybrid. Teh first two can be had with either the Dynamic AWD or a standard one, while the latter is only available with AWD-i system.

Besides the fun new design and dynamic new underpinnings, the new RAV4 also benefits from little touches that make it even more appealing to youngsters, such as vibrant two-tone paint jobs, Entune 3.0 multimedia including Wi-Fi Connect, Amazon Alexa, and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 with a range of features.

