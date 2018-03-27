/2019 Toyota Yaris Sedan Unveiled with 40 mpg Rating

Toyota has a wide and varied range of mid-range sedans with different sizes and shapes to suit everybody. The latest, the 2019 Toyota Yaris Sedan, is a car for small families who care more about efficiency and practicality and economy than style. It just gets the job done, like a toaster, or a washing machine.

Formerly known as the iA, the 2019 Toyota Yaris Sedan has a new look about it with highlights that were supposed to make it sporty, but ended up giving it a creepy kind of appearance. There are three trim levels of L, LE and XLE to choose from, and each get their own little distinguishing accent on the outside. What you get with all of them is a 1.5 liter engine with 40 mpg highway economy rating, and Active Safety System and Low-Speed Pre-Collision System. Performance-wise, you can’t expect much of the engine, as it only makes 106 horsepower and 103 lb.-ft. of torque.

Being a good family car, the 2019 Toyota Yaris Sedan has a nice interior packed full of desirable features. A 7.0-inch touchscreen multimedia system with voice recognition, remote interface, steering wheel controls and Bluetooth connectivity is standard on all trims, and you can order satellite radio as well. There is also cruise control and push button start, 60/40-split rear seats, and safety systems such as Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) and a Brake Over-Ride System (BOS).

Naturally higher trim levels get you more goodies, with main highlights being leatherette-trimmed front seats, leather-trimmed steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, an HVAC system with Automatic Climate Control, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers and illuminated entry. The MSPR for the new Yaris Sedan is yet to be announced.

