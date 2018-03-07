/Atlantic Blue McLaren 720S MSO Is All About Luxury

Everybody knows that McLaren’s 720S is biblically fast, but the kind of people who can afford this car also want luxury and good looks. That is where McLaren Special Operations (MSO) steps in, and this Atlantic Blue McLaren 720S is their latest product.

Built with focus on luxury, the Atlantic Blue McLaren 720S MSO looks absolutely exquisite inside and out. It features the deepest blue McLaren has ever formulated, and it pairs that with a tan leather interior. The exterior paint work make the ‘shrink-wrapped’ design of the 720S to pop and look even more dramatic, while the interior paint scheme gives the cabin an air of plush luxuriousness. The MSO Defined list of features fitted to this model include McLaren Track Telemetry and camera system, a 360-degree Park Assist system of sensors and cameras, and a Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system.

The cost of Atlantic Blue McLaren 720S is £281,260 which means you are paying, give or take, an extra 80 grand for cosmetic garnish. Mechanically, the car is identical to regular models with a 720PS (710bhp) engine that can deliver a top speed of 212mph and 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds.

“Every 720S produced by MSO is elegant and distinctive and a large part of that is because they are different in some way from all the others, with each car a unique expression of the owner’s taste,” commented Ansar Ali, Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations, “At MSO, we celebrate that difference by showing cars like the Atlantic Blue 720S – a world of McLaren possibilities made stunningly real.”

